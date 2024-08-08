Suspected insurgent killed, soldier hurt in Narathiwat clash

NARATHIWAT – A suspected insurgent was killed and a soldier wounded in a clash in Chanae district of this southernmost province on Thursday morning, while a ranger patrol escaped unhurt when a roadside bomb exploded in the same area.
The firefight erupted when police, soldiers and officials surrounded a house in Aibaloh village, Moo 6, tambon Chang Phuek, around 6am, according to Pol Col Narawee Binae-arong, superintendent of Chanae police station.
