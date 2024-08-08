Rueso District in Narathiwat

Suspected insurgent killed, soldier hurt in Narathiwat clash

TN

NARATHIWAT – A suspected insurgent was killed and a soldier wounded in a clash in Chanae district of this southernmost province on Thursday morning, while a ranger patrol escaped unhurt when a roadside bomb exploded in the same area.

Bombings in Narathiwat disrupt senatorial candidate applications

The firefight erupted when police, soldiers and officials surrounded a house in Aibaloh village, Moo 6, tambon Chang Phuek, around 6am, according to Pol Col Narawee Binae-arong, superintendent of Chanae police station.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Abdullah Benjakat
BANGKOK POST

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

You May Also Like

More From Author

+ There are no comments

Add yours