Victims of Tour Scam Seek Justice as Police Investigation Stalls

BANGKOK, Aug 8 (TNA) – A group of over 300 victims, collectively defrauded of more than 24 million baht, are pleading for justice after a fraudulent tour company left them empty-handed and facing threats.

Board members of firm deny role in Japan travel ‘scam’

According to one of the victims, a motorcycle parts manufacturer, the company had purchased a group tour to Hokkaido, Japan, as a year-end bonus for their employees. However, just days before their scheduled departure, the tour operator claimed the trip was canceled due to the company’s involvement in a legal dispute with another travel agency.

Further investigation revealed that the company was not affiliated with the other agency and was, in fact, a fraudulent operation.

