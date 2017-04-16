Board members of firm deny role in Japan travel ‘scam’

SIX members of the board of WealthEver company, which has been accused of running an illegal Ponzi or pyramid scheme, met with police at the Crime Suppression Division yesterday and denied any involvement in the “scam” that left thousands of Japan-bound tourists stranded at Suvarnabhumi Airport last Tuesday.

Police have yet to press any charge against the six directors of the firm, as they are still gathering information, deputy national police chief Pol General Srivara Ransibrahmanakul said yesterday. Police still have not charged WealthEver executive Pasit Ariyalapit with lese majeste, said Srivara.

Full story: The Nation

By THE SUNDAY NATION