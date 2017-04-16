Sunday, April 16, 2017
Home > News > Board members of firm deny role in Japan travel ‘scam’

Board members of firm deny role in Japan travel ‘scam’

Departures terminal at Suvarnabhumi Airport (Bangkok Airport)
TN News 0

SIX members of the board of WealthEver company, which has been accused of running an illegal Ponzi or pyramid scheme, met with police at the Crime Suppression Division yesterday and denied any involvement in the “scam” that left thousands of Japan-bound tourists stranded at Suvarnabhumi Airport last Tuesday.

Police have yet to press any charge against the six directors of the firm, as they are still gathering information, deputy national police chief Pol General Srivara Ransibrahmanakul said yesterday. Police still have not charged WealthEver executive Pasit Ariyalapit with lese majeste, said Srivara.

Full story: The Nation

By THE SUNDAY NATION

Share this article
TN
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the best and most trusted newspapers in Thailand in one place.

Related Articles

Islamic State, Nice, And The European Jihadism That Is Here To Stay

Royal Thai Army ready to join amnesty talks

TAT going all out to lure back Chinese tourists

Leave a Reply