BANGKOK — China topped the world list in 2016 for the highest number of state executions carried out, with the figures standing at more than 1,000 according to the latest report by Amnesty International.

The report, released Tuesday, said at least 1,032 were executed in 23 countries around the world in 2016 excluding China.

By Pravit Rojanaphruk