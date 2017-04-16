Lower death toll in first four Songrkan days

BANGKOK, 15th April 2017 (NNT) – The number of injuries and deaths in the first four safety-campaign days of the Songkran holiday has been reduced, while the authorities are now preparing to supervise return traffic, says an official.

The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation’s (DDPM) Deputy Director-General, Kobchai Boonyaorana said today the number of deaths in the first four days of the Songkran safety campaign, is lower year-on-year despite a higher number of accident cases.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Tanakorn Sangiam

Rewriter: Rodney McNeil