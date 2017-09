Thailand’s house and office phone numbers will have 10 digits instead of nine in a major change which will be completed in three years.

Minister of Digital Economy and Society Pichet Durongkaveroj said that the National Digital Economy and Society Committee’s meeting headed by Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha on Sept6 approved in principle the change of fixed line phone numbers to be 10 digits instead of nine digits as it is now.

By Thai PBS