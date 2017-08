NAKHON RATCHASIMA – A large herd of hungry elephants have raided crops in Soeng Sang district, pillaging almost 30 rai of their favourite farm produce, sugarcane and corn.

Local officials on Thursday surveyed the damage to crops in tambon Ban Rart. Based on the extent of the damage, they estimated the herd to be at least 20 strong.

Full story: Bangkok Post

PRASIT TANGPRASERT

BANGKOK POST