An eight-year old boy was crushed to death by wild elephants apparently provoked by explosions of gunfires from villagers in their attempt to scare away the jumbos.

The incident took place in a fruit orchard close to a forest in Ban Aye Samor, Tambon Kok Sator, Rueso district of Narathiwat on Tuesday (July 18).

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS