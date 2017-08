PATTANI — One of five vehicles stolen the day before in a brazen raid exploded early Thursday morning at a police station in Pattani province after a hostage taken by the gunmen was shot to death.

At about 4am, a pickup truck exploded in front of the Mayo Police Station in Pattani province. No one was killed or injured, according to station chief Col. Ekkachai Wichien.

By Chayanit Itthipongmaetee

Khaosod English