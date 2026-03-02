AOT Confirms Airports Operating Normally as 134 Flights Affected by Middle East Unrest

BANGKOK — Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited (AOT) reported that 134 flights were affected by escalating tensions in the Middle East between February 28 and March 1, 2026, though all six major airports under AOT management remain fully operational with no stranded passengers stranded at any facility.

Phuket-Middle East Flights Cancelled as Regional Conflict Escalates

AOT President Paweena Jariyathitipong stated that several carriers serving Middle Eastern routes or traversing affected airspace have adjusted their flight plans to ensure safety. Affected airlines include El Al Israel, Air Arabia, Emirates, Qatar Airways, Etihad, Gulf Air, World2fly, and Thai AirAsia X.

Airport-Specific Impacts

Suvarnabhumi Airport recorded the highest number of disruptions with 59 flight cancellations, followed by Phuket International Airport with 36 cancellations. Don Mueang and Chiang Mai airports each reported two affected flights, while Mae Fah Luang-Chiang Rai and Hat Yai International Airports were completely unaffected by the regional disruptions.

📢✈️ Suvarnabhumi Airport Issues Update on Flight Disruptions Due to the Situation in the Middle Easthttps://t.co/dvuG7ab8mx pic.twitter.com/Yio6IhBXi7 — Suvarnabhumi Airport (@PRSuvarnabhumi) March 2, 2026

Passenger Support Measures

AOT has implemented comprehensive support measures at affected terminals, including dedicated information zones staffed by multilingual personnel, additional seating arrangements in public areas, and distribution of drinking water to passengers experiencing extended waits. Operations teams are managing aircraft parking efficiently to prevent delays to regular schedules and maintain overall airport functionality.

Through close coordination with airlines, most affected travelers have been successfully rerouted on alternative flights or connections, helping maintain orderly terminal operations despite the disruptions.

Ongoing Monitoring

AOT will continue to monitor the situation closely in coordination with aviation safety agencies and international partners. Passengers planning travel to the Middle East or on routes potentially affected by the situation should check flight status directly with their airlines and follow updates through airline channels and the AOT Official Facebook page.

Passengers to/from Thailand Urged to Check Flights as Middle East Airspace Closed

For more information, passengers may contact the AOT Contact Center at 1722, which remains available 24 hours a day for inquiries and assistance.

-Thailand News (TN)