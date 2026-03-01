Thailand News

Passengers to/from Thailand Urged to Check Flights as Middle East Airspace Closed

As of March 1, 2026, several Middle Eastern countries have closed or restricted their airspace due to escalating military tensions between Israel and Iran. This has led to widespread flight cancellations and rerouting for international routes between Europe, Asia, and Thailand.

Thai PM Anutin Orders Evacuation Flights for Thais in Mideast

Current Airspace Status

Fully Closed: Iran and Iraq have closed their national airspace to all civil aviation.

Commercial Suspensions: Israel has suspended all civil flight operations. Jordan and Lebanon have also implemented closures or heavy restrictions.

Partial Closures/Restrictions: The United Arab Emirates (UAE), Qatar, and Kuwait have implemented partial airspace closures for security reasons.

Impact on Flights to/from Thailand

The Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) has issued an urgent advisory for passengers to check flight statuses as major hubs like Dubai, Doha, and Abu Dhabi are affected.

Airlines Affected at Suvarnabhumi Airport: At least eight airlines have seen disruptions or cancellations, including: Emirates, Qatar Airways, and Etihad Airways. EL AL Israel Airlines, Gulf Air, and Kuwait Airways. Air Arabia and Arkia Israel Inland Airlines.

Thai Airways (THAI): Operations remain largely unaffected as their current routes do not pass through Israeli or Iranian airspace. However, some flights to Europe may take roughly 20 minutes longer due to rerouting around Pakistan and Afghanistan.

Other Carriers: Air India and Turkish Airlines have suspended multiple Middle Eastern routes, including those to Iran, Iraq, and several Gulf states.

Traveler Recommendations

Check Flight Status: Verify directly with your airline before heading to the airport.

Passenger Rights: For flights departing from Thailand, passengers are protected by CAAT regulations in case of delays or cancellations. Complaints can be filed at the CAAT Complaint Center.

US and Israel Launch Massive Strikes Against Iran, Trump Vows to Destroy Missile Program

Transit Warning: Be aware that transit countries may not offer the same passenger protections as Thailand.

