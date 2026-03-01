Thai PM Anutin Orders Evacuation Flights for Thais in Mideast

BANGKOK – Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul has ordered an urgent, round-the-clock operation to evacuate Thai nationals from the war-torn Middle East, with priority given to bringing Thais home from Iran amid fears the conflict could widen.

Mr. Anutin, who also serves as interior minister, stated in a Facebook post on Sunday that his government was racing to arrange evacuation flights for Thai citizens stranded in Iran and Israel . While Thailand is not a party to the conflict, tens of thousands of Thai nationals live and work across the region, making their safety the government’s top priority.

The Prime Minister is working closely with Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow and air force chiefs to ready evacuation aircraft for Thais in high-risk areas, beginning with Iran . The Foreign Ministry has established a day-to-day operations centre to monitor developments, consolidate information, assess risks, and draw up systematic evacuation plans . Security agencies are providing continuous, 24-hour updates.

Mr. Anutin has directed the Prime Minister’s Office, and the Ministries of Finance, Labour, Public Health, Defence, and Interior to mobilise personnel and resources at full capacity to support the evacuation mission.

“The government will do everything possible to ensure our Thai brothers and sisters are safe and can return home as quickly as possible,” he said.

The Prime Minister acknowledged that the Middle East crisis could send tremors through global and Thai economies . He stated that the government would accelerate measures to cushion the impact and seek opportunities amid the volatility as the country continues its economic recovery.

Thais advised to take shelter ‘in place’

The Foreign Ministry on Sunday issued its third advisory urging Thais residing in the Middle East, particularly in Iran and in high-risk areas hosting US military bases, to remain calm, stay indoors or in designated shelters, follow local authorities’ instructions, and closely monitor updates from local officials and the Thai embassy.

The ministry also advised Thais to avoid travel to the Middle East until the situation stabilises . Those in need of urgent assistance should contact the nearest Thai embassy or consulate, or call the Consular Affairs Department’s 24-hour hotline on 0-2572-8442.

A situation/war room has been established to closely track the conflict, prepare assistance measures, and draw up evacuation plans as required.

Evacuation Logistics

The Royal Thai Air Force has mobilized a fleet of Airbus A319/A320 and C-130 Hercules aircraft for the evacuation mission . A primary flight path has been established from Bangkok to Tehran with a planned refuelling stop in India, while contingency plans are in place to use regional hubs in Dubai or Turkey if direct access to Iranian airspace or Tehran’s main airport is compromised.

Military officials are now working with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Royal Thai Embassy in Tehran to compile an official manifest of citizens wishing to return . The government has also called a meeting of the National Security Council for Monday, 2 March, to integrate response measures.

