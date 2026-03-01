Phuket-Middle East Flights Cancelled as Regional Conflict Escalates

PHUKET — A total of 22 flights between Phuket and several Middle Eastern cities have been cancelled since yesterday, following the launch of US and Israeli attacks on Iran and subsequent Iranian retaliation against American military targets in Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, and Bahrain.

Passengers to/from Thailand Urged to Check Flights as Middle East Airspace Closed

Monchai Tanod, director of Phuket International Airport, reported today that two inbound flights from the Middle East and nine outbound flights were cancelled on Saturday, with an additional 11 flights grounded today. The disruption has left seven aircraft stranded at Phuket Airport awaiting further instructions from their respective airlines, Thai PBS reported.

The affected carriers include Qatar Airways, Etihad Airways, Unicair, and Air Arabia, all of which have arranged accommodation for passengers whose flights were cancelled due to the escalating regional conflict.

Travel Advisory

Phuket International Airport is advising passengers planning to fly to the Middle East to check flight status directly with their airlines and to monitor airline announcements closely, even after arriving at the airport. Passengers requiring additional information about flights can contact the airport’s Information Centre or call 0-7635-2302.

Thai Airways Operations Normal

In contrast to the Middle Eastern carriers, Thai Airways announced today that its operations continue as normal, with all flights between Bangkok and Europe proceeding uninterrupted. The airline confirmed it is avoiding the airspace of countries affected by the situation in Iran, utilizing alternative flight paths to ensure passenger safety while maintaining service reliability.

Security Measures Increased

Meanwhile, Thai authorities have implemented enhanced security measures for certain establishments and foreign nationals who may become potential targets for attack as a result of the broader regional conflict. Police have increased vigilance and patrols around sensitive locations, though no specific threats have been identified within the kingdom.

The flight disruptions and heightened security reflect the far-reaching consequences of the escalating Middle East conflict, which continues to impact global aviation and raise safety concerns far beyond the immediate theater of operations.

