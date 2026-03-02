Bangladeshi Woman Arrested at Phuket Airport With Cocaine and Forged Documents

PHUKET — A 26-year-old Bangladeshi woman was arrested at Phuket International Airport after immigration officers discovered she was travelling with forged official documents and cocaine concealed in her shoulder bag, authorities confirmed.

The arrest took place at approximately 2:30 p.m. on February 28, 2026, in the international departures hall. The operation was led by Acting Police Lieutenant Colonel Akkaraphon Kaewkiatthayoth and carried out in coordination with the airport’s special operations unit.

Forged Documents Trigger Investigation

Officers intercepted the suspect after identifying irregularities in the official documents she presented during departure screening. She was initially detained on suspicion of using falsified government papers, which prompted immediate action by immigration officials responsible for monitoring departures from the international terminal.

Cocaine Discovery

Following her detention, officers conducted a search of her belongings and discovered a quantity of cocaine hidden inside her shoulder bag. The substance was seized as evidence, and the woman was taken into custody for further legal proceedings.

Charges Filed

Authorities confirmed she faces charges of forging and using forged official documents, as well as illegal possession of a Category 2 narcotic. Under Thai law, cocaine is classified as a Category 2 narcotic, carrying severe penalties including substantial prison time and fines.

Ongoing Enforcement

The arrest highlights ongoing enforcement efforts at Phuket International Airport to detect document fraud and drug-related offences. Immigration officers routinely screen travellers and coordinate with specialised units when suspicious activity is identified.

Officials have not disclosed further details regarding the suspect’s intended destination or the origin of the forged documents. The woman remains in custody and will face legal action in accordance with Thai law. Investigations are expected to continue to determine the source of the cocaine and the full extent of any broader network that may be involved.

-Thailand News (TN)