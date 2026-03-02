Buriram Woman Marries Two Foreigners in One Ceremony

BURIRAM — A 37-year-old Thai woman has drawn widespread attention after marrying two Austrian men in a single ceremony in Prakhon Chai district, Buriram province, in what is believed to be the first such case in the province.

Duangduan Ketsaro, also known as Gig, wed Roman, a retired Austrian police officer, and Macky, who is currently serving in the Austrian police force. The trio said they agreed to build a life together after both men fell in love with her.

Unique Ceremony

The Thai-style “wedding” took place on February 28 in a simple local-style ceremony attended by relatives, neighbours and close friends. Traditional rituals, including a bai sri su kwan blessing and string-tying ceremony, were performed. After the rites, the two grooms embraced and jumped into a pond together, symbolising their friendship and shared joy.

Background

Duangduan was previously married to a Thai man and has three children, but she said the marriage was not smooth. Her music career as an independent singer-songwriter did not succeed as hoped, prompting her to work in Pattaya to support her parents, three daughters and two grandchildren.

She met Roman while he was visiting Pattaya, and they have lived together as husband and wife for five years. Macky, a close friend of Roman, later travelled to Thailand and developed feelings for Duangduan. She said the three discussed the relationship openly and reached a mutual understanding. She has been in a relationship with Macky for about a year before deciding to marry both men.

Family Support

Duangduan said she consulted her parents and children, who accepted the arrangement. She stated that both men have cared well for her and the family and that happiness and mutual consent within the family are what matter most. Each groom will transfer 1 million baht as dowry.

Her 61-year-old mother said she had seen her daughter struggle for years and was satisfied as long as her daughter is happy and well cared for. She added that the family is not concerned about the dowry and hopes the couple will live together with love and understanding.

Local Reaction

Saengthon Mayor Thian-iew Lueangdechanurak said he has attended many weddings but has never seen a Thai woman marry two grooms at the same time, suggesting it may be the first such case in the province. He congratulated the trio and wished them lasting happiness.

Public Attention

During the event, Duangduan joked with him, saying, “Marry one and the world won’t remember, marry two at once and they will.” The ceremony has attracted public attention locally and online.

The trio have indicated their intention to continue living together as a family following the wedding.

