Thai Immigration Announces Emergency Measures for Stranded Tourists

BANGKOK — Thai authorities have announced exceptional immigration measures for thousands of foreign tourists stranded in the kingdom due to the closure of Middle Eastern airspace, which has prevented many travelers from departing the country amid escalating regional conflict.

The Immigration Bureau has implemented special provisions effective immediately for affected foreign nationals, waiving overstay penalties and offering temporary stay extensions until the situation normalizes.

Who Is Affected?

The measures apply to foreign nationals whose authorized stay in Thailand expires on or after February 28, 2026, and who are unable to leave the country due to flight cancellations and airspace closures resulting from the Middle East crisis.

Two Options Available

Option 1: Leaving Thailand

For tourists who wish to depart the kingdom, authorities have waived the overstay fine entirely. No penalty will be applied to affected travelers who have been unable to leave due to circumstances beyond their control.

Option 2: Temporary Stay

For those who wish to remain in Thailand temporarily while awaiting flight resumption, the initial fine is processed by Immigration, and travelers may apply for a temporary stay extension of up to 30 days at a time.

Required Documents for Extension

Tourists seeking to extend their stay must submit the following documentation:

Form TM.7 (application for extension of temporary stay in the kingdom)

Copy of passport or travel document

Explanatory letter or justification of necessity

Forms STM.2, STM.2/1, and STM.9

Duration of Measures

The exceptional measures are effective immediately and will remain in effect until the situation returns to normal or the measures are modified by subsequent announcements. Thai authorities continue to monitor the situation closely and coordinate with relevant agencies to assist affected travelers.

Tourism industry representatives have praised the swift response, noting that the measures help maintain Thailand’s reputation as a tourist-friendly destination even during international crises. The Immigration Bureau has instructed all immigration offices nationwide to implement the measures uniformly and assist affected foreigners with their applications.

