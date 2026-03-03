Don Mueang Launches 24-Hour Automated Departure Gates

BANGKOK — Don Mueang International Airport in Bangkok will launch its new 24-hour Automated Border Control (ABC) passport gates for departures this Thursday, aiming to reduce queues and enhance convenience for passengers traveling through the capital’s second major international gateway.

The round-the-clock operation follows a successful trial period in mid-February, during which the automated gates were available only from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. The immigration checkpoint is now ready to operate the system continuously, deputy government spokeswoman Lalida Periswiwatana confirmed on Tuesday.

Important Information for Travelers

Travellers requiring a physical passport stamp for visa or immigration purposes should use manual gates, as the automated system does not provide a physical stamp. Instead, departure records are stored electronically within the immigration database.

Expansion Plans

Ms. Lalida announced that additional automated gates are currently being installed to meet the target of 31 units available across the airport by April. The expansion reflects the airport’s commitment to modernizing its facilities and accommodating growing passenger volumes.

Part of Broader Upgrades

The upgrade is among several changes being implemented to better facilitate international travel, reduce congestion during peak hours, and improve overall passenger management at Don Mueang. The airport, which serves as a hub for low-cost carriers and regional flights, has seen steady growth in international traffic in recent years.

The introduction of 24-hour automated departure processing aligns with global aviation trends toward contactless, efficient border control systems that reduce waiting times while maintaining security standards.

-Thailand News (TN)