Bangladeshi Man Arrested for Illegal Entry in Sa Kaeo, 11 Mobile Phones Seized

SA KAEO — A 38-year-old Bangladeshi man has been arrested in Sa Kaeo province after allegedly entering Thailand illegally from Cambodia, with officers discovering 11 mobile phones concealed among his belongings during a routine checkpoint inspection, immigration police confirmed.

The arrest took place on February 22 at a checkpoint operated by Burapha Task Force officers in Huai Jot subdistrict, Watthana Nakhon district, Sa Kaeo. The operation was part of an integrated effort ordered by Sa Kaeo Immigration, bringing together immigration officers and the Burapha Task Force to intensify measures against illegal border crossings in the province.

During the operation, officers stopped a passenger van traveling toward Bangkok and conducted a routine inspection of passengers and their luggage. Inside the vehicle, authorities identified the suspect as Mr. Monir Hossam, a 38-year-old Bangladeshi national. A document check confirmed that he did not possess permission to remain in the Kingdom, and his passport contained no valid entry stamp authorizing his presence in Thailand.

A subsequent search of his person and luggage revealed 11 mobile phones hidden among his belongings, which officers seized as evidence for further investigation. The discovery raised questions about whether the devices were intended for personal use or potentially linked to broader illicit activities.

During questioning, Mr. Hossam reportedly admitted that he had crossed into Thailand from Cambodia through a natural border channel, bypassing official immigration checkpoints. He told investigators that he paid 9,000 baht to a Cambodian national to facilitate his illegal entry into the kingdom. He claimed his intention was to travel onward to Bangladesh, though authorities remain skeptical pending further investigation.

Charges and Ongoing Investigation

Mr. Hossam has been charged with being a foreign national entering and staying in the Kingdom without permission, a violation of Thailand’s Immigration Act. Officers transferred him, along with the seized mobile phones, to investigators at Watthana Nakhon Police Station for further legal proceedings.

Authorities stated that the case would be expanded to determine whether others were involved in facilitating the border crossing, including the Cambodian national allegedly paid to arrange the illegal entry. Investigators will also examine the mobile phones to determine their origin and intended destination, and whether they are linked to any criminal networks operating across the border.

Ongoing Border Control Measures

The Daily News reported that the operation forms part of ongoing measures to prevent illegal border crossings and unlawful entry into Thailand. Officials have reiterated their commitment to tightening border controls in Sa Kaeo, a province that shares a porous border with Cambodia and serves as a frequent transit point for migrants and smugglers moving between the two countries.

The integrated checkpoint operation represents a continued effort by Thai authorities to address illegal immigration and transnational crime along the eastern border, with similar operations expected to continue in the coming months.

-Thailand News (TN)