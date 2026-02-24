Thai Soldier Injured by Explosive Trap on Cambodia Border in Buriram

BURIRAM — A Thai soldier was injured on Tuesday after triggering a concealed explosive device while on patrol near the Cambodian border, marking another incident along the tense frontier between the two neighboring countries.

Sergeant Thanaphon Mudyadam, a soldier with the First Army Region, sustained injuries to his left hand, including the loss of his index and middle fingertips, when the device detonated during a routine patrol. The incident occurred near Border Marker 28 at Pha Hin Tat, a cliffside area on the border of Sa Kaeo and Buriram provinces.

According to military reports, the patrol team encountered a cord concealed under a thick layer of leaves. The device detonated when Sgt. Thanaphon pulled the cord during the patrol, causing immediate injuries to his hand.

The soldier underwent surgery at Nang Rong Hospital in Buriram and is currently in stable condition. Plans are underway to transfer him to Chakrapong Camp Hospital in Prachinburi for further recovery and treatment.

Authorities stated that the exact type of the explosive remains unidentified and is currently under investigation. The blast site is a viewpoint overlooking the Cambodian plains, an area that has seen periodic tensions between the two countries.

The incident comes amid heightened sensitivity along the Thai-Cambodian border, where both nations have engaged in diplomatic exchanges over territorial disputes and security concerns in recent months . Thailand has consistently maintained that its primary mission is to defend sovereignty while protecting lives, adhering to humanitarian principles and responsible conduct.

Military officials have not indicated whether the device was recently planted or a remnant of previous conflicts in the area. The investigation continues as authorities work to determine the origin and type of explosive used in the incident.

