Five Dead, Six Injured in Chainat Pickup Crash After Driver Runs Red Light

CHAINAT — Five people were killed and six others injured in a devastating road traffic collision in Sapphaya district early Saturday morning, after a pickup truck lost control, ran a red light, and slammed into an electricity pole, police confirmed.

The crash occurred at approximately 5:35 a.m. on February 22, 2026, at the Huai Krot intersection in Moo 9, Huai Krot subdistrict, within the jurisdiction of Sapphaya Police Station. Police Operations Center personnel confirmed the fatalities and injuries following the incident and dispatched officers to investigate.

At the scene, authorities identified the deceased as Mr. Watsaphon Soongam, 28, the driver of the vehicle; Ms. Nattaporn Namee, 23; Ms. Jaruwan Singha, 26; and Ms. Thitima Klinthong, 25, all pronounced dead at the scene. A fifth victim, Ms. Suphattra Promklai, 20, was rushed to a local hospital but later succumbed to her injuries.

Six other individuals sustained injuries in the crash: Mr. Jessada Iamcham, 23; Mr. Thawatchai Yuchang, 26; Mr. Suriya Rodphuean, 26; Mr. Phutthiphong Wanitcha, 20; Mr. Athit Buangphet, 20; and Ms. Lalita Saengruang, 21. All injured parties received medical attention at nearby healthcare facilities.

According to the police report, Mr. Watsaphon was driving a white Isuzu D-Max pickup truck registered in Bangkok, traveling from Don Talai toward Huai Krot intersection to return home when the tragedy unfolded. Witnesses told investigators that the driver lost control of the vehicle just before reaching the traffic lights. The out-of-control pickup struck a stop sign and proceeded through the intersection against a red light before colliding with an electricity pole with tremendous force.

The crash damaged three vehicles in total. The white Isuzu D-Max involved in the primary incident was completely destroyed by the impact. A black Toyota Vigo pickup, also registered in Bangkok, was parked beside its owner’s home near the junction when it sustained damage to both driver’s side doors from debris or secondary contact. Additionally, a grey Isuzu D-Max registered in Chainat sustained minor damage to the rear of its cargo bed after being lightly struck while crossing the junction during the chaotic moments of the crash.

Investigating officers conducted a thorough examination of the scene, documenting evidence and taking measurements to aid in reconstructing the events leading to the tragedy. A duty officer arranged for the wrecked vehicle to be transported to Sapphaya Police Station for safekeeping pending further inspection.

Further investigation remains ongoing to determine the full circumstances of the crash, including whether speed, fatigue, or other factors contributed to the driver losing control at the intersection. Police have not ruled out any possibilities as they continue to gather evidence and interview witnesses who observed the early morning tragedy unfold.

-Thailand News (TN)