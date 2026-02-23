Foreign Fishing Boat Sinks After Clash With Royal Thai Navy Off Koh Lipe, Three Detained

KOH LIPE, SATUN — A foreign fishing vessel sank following a confrontation with the Royal Thai Navy off the coast of Koh Lipe on February 20, 2026, resulting in the detention of three crew members and one injury after authorities responded to reports of illegal fishing within Thai territorial waters. Naval officers fired warning shots when one vessel allegedly attempted to ram patrol boat Tor 994 during the pursuit.

According to a statement issued on February 21 by Rear Admiral Parach Rattanachaiyaphan, spokesperson for the Royal Thai Navy, the Third Naval Area Command received alerts from local fishermen regarding several foreign vessels operating approximately eight nautical miles east of Koh Lipe, an area clearly lying within Thailand’s territorial sea. In response, patrol boat Tor 994 was dispatched to investigate the incursion.

Upon arrival at the scene, officers discovered ten foreign fishing boats actively engaged in fishing activities within Thai waters. Officials identified themselves as Thai naval authorities and ordered the vessels to halt their operations and submit to inspection. The group instead attempted to flee the area, initiating a pursuit by naval forces.

During the chase, one vessel reportedly carried out what naval officials described as a hostile act, altering its course directly toward Tor 994 in an apparent attempt to collide with the patrol boat. The maneuver posed a significant risk to both naval personnel and equipment, prompting officers to employ proportionate warning fire in an effort to stop the vessel’s aggressive behavior.

The situation was eventually brought under control, with one fishing boat and three crew members seized by naval forces. One crew member sustained injuries during the incident. Following the apprehension and after the situation had been contained, the seized vessel subsequently sank.

Humanitarian Assistance and Legal Proceedings

Despite the hostile nature of the encounter, the Royal Thai Navy emphasized its commitment to humanitarian principles, providing immediate medical assistance to the injured suspect. The individual was transferred to Satun Hospital for appropriate treatment, while the other two detained crew members were handed over to investigators to face legal proceedings under Thai law.

The Royal Thai Navy stated that the operation was conducted in strict accordance with international law and the principle of proportionality in law enforcement. Officials emphasized that the action was taken to protect Thailand’s maritime sovereignty and ensure the safety of naval personnel, while simultaneously prioritizing the protection of human life throughout the operation.

Ongoing Enforcement and Regional Cooperation

In statements reported by Amarin, the Navy confirmed its commitment to continuing strict enforcement measures within Thai waters to safeguard the nation’s marine resources and maintain maritime security. The incident highlights the ongoing challenges faced by Thai authorities in combating illegal, unreported, and unregulated fishing activities along the country’s extensive coastlines.

The Navy also pledged to promote enhanced cooperation with neighboring countries to address the root causes of illegal fishing in a sustainable manner, recognizing that such transnational issues require collaborative regional solutions. Further details regarding the nationalities of the detained crew members and the specific charges they will face have not yet been released as the investigation continues.

