72 Tigers Perish at Chiang Mai Parks, Investigation Launched

CHIANG MAI — An urgent investigation is underway following the unexplained deaths of 72 tigers at two tiger parks in Chiang Mai province since early February, prompting the temporary closure of one facility and triggering a comprehensive disease control response from Thai authorities.

According to a report released by Protected Area Regional Office 16 (Chiang Mai), between February 8 and February 19, a total of 72 tigers died across two facilities operated by the same organization—21 tigers at the Mae Rim Tiger Kingdom and 51 at a second facility in Mae Taeng district. The Mae Rim site has voluntarily announced a 14-day closure to facilitate disease control measures and investigations.

In response to the alarming mortality event, a veterinary disease investigation team from the Chiang Mai Provincial Livestock Office conducted an inspection at the Mae Rim Tiger Kingdom, collecting critical samples from tiger carcasses and feed supplies. These samples were subsequently sent to the Faculty of Veterinary Medicine at Chiang Mai University for detailed laboratory analysis.

The remaining live tigers from both facilities were promptly relocated for quarantine and specialized care at a nursing center in Mae Taeng district, where they remain under close observation by veterinary staff.

Laboratory Findings Point to Canine Distemper Virus

Laboratory results reported to the Department of Livestock Development and the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation have provided initial answers regarding the cause of the mass die-off. Officials confirmed that no genetic material of influenza A virus was detected in the samples, alleviating concerns about potential avian flu transmission.

However, samples from the deceased tigers tested positive for canine distemper virus (CDV), a pathogen that causes canine distemper in canids but is also known to infect large wild cats, including tigers. Additionally, samples tested positive for Mycoplasma spp., bacteria associated with respiratory disease.

Authorities explained that co-infection with both CDV and Mycoplasma can lead to severe pneumonia and serious complications, a combination believed to have contributed significantly to the unusually high mortality rate among the tiger population.

The disease primarily affects the respiratory and gastrointestinal systems, though in some cases it may progress to the nervous system, causing neurological symptoms. Importantly, officials stressed that CDV is not a zoonotic disease, meaning there is no risk of transmission to humans, and the public need not be concerned about infection from the affected animals.

Disease Control Measures Implemented

Somchuan Ratanamungklanon, Director-General of the Department of Livestock Development, announced that he has ordered strict disease-control measures to contain the outbreak and prevent further losses. These measures include thorough cleaning and disinfection of all animal enclosures at both facilities, isolating sick animals from the remaining healthy population, and preparing vaccinations for the surviving tigers to reduce the risk of further spread.

Investigators have also cited several contributing factors that may have made the tiger population particularly vulnerable to the outbreak. These include the potential for inbreeding in captive settings, which can weaken genetic diversity and compromise immune function, increasing susceptibility to infection. Additionally, tigers’ natural instinct to hide signs of weakness means early symptoms of illness can be difficult for keepers to detect, often meaning clear clinical signs only appear once the disease has already progressed to a severe stage.

Ongoing Monitoring and Public Cooperation

Officials have now sprayed disinfectant across both sites and are maintaining close monitoring of the tigers still under veterinary care. The Department of Livestock Development has urged the public to cooperate by reporting any unusual animal illness or deaths to local livestock authorities immediately, so that control measures can be implemented without delay in any future incidents.

The case has raised concerns about disease management in captive wildlife facilities and the potential risks posed by intensive animal tourism operations. Further investigations continue as authorities work to fully understand the scope of the outbreak and prevent similar tragedies from occurring elsewhere in the kingdom.

