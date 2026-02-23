British Man Dies Three Weeks After Koh Samui Motorbike Crash, Family Pays Tribute

A 23-year-old British man has died nearly three weeks after a devastating motorbike accident on the Thai island of Koh Samui left him in a coma, his family has confirmed. Tiger Duggan, who was originally from Milton Keynes but had been living and working in Perth, Australia, passed away in a Bangkok hospital surrounded by his loved ones, British media reported.

The young man had been traveling in Thailand with a friend to celebrate his birthday when the tragic incident occurred on February 1. While overtaking a car on the island’s roads, another motorcycle suddenly crossed into his path, colliding with his bike and throwing him from the vehicle . Emergency responders spent 16 minutes resuscitating him at the scene before rushing him to a local hospital on Koh Samui.

Due to the severity of his injuries, which included severe head trauma, Mr. Duggan was later transferred to MedPark Hospital in Bangkok for specialist treatment . He had been receiving critical care there ever since, remaining in a coma and on life support.

His mother, Lisa Duggan, a neonatal nurse from Milton Keynes, flew to Bangkok immediately after the accident with her husband Kieron and Tiger’s brother River to maintain a constant vigil at his bedside . In a heartbreaking tribute shared with the public, the family described their son and brother as someone who “lived life to the max.”

“Our beautiful soft skinned, beautiful long eye lashed boy with a cheeky charming infectious smile that touched everyone’s hearts left this dimension early this morning in my arms,” his mother wrote in an emotional update on the family’s GoFundMe page.

The family described the past 19 days as a “living nightmare” and have asked for privacy as they grieve their loss.

Financial Burden and Public Support

The Duggan family faced staggering medical expenses following the accident, with costs quickly mounting into hundreds of thousands of pounds. Within nine days of the crash, the family had already spent over £120,000 on medical treatment and transport, including an expensive air ambulance transfer from Koh Samui to Bangkok.

The financial burden was compounded by complications with Mr. Duggan’s travel insurance. Although he had purchased coverage before his trip, the policy contained an exclusion clause relating to motorcycle use, which meant the insurer refused to pay for the medical expenses related to the incident. The family also noted that the insurance approval process was too slow given the critical nature of his condition, forcing them to act immediately and cover costs themselves.

In response to the mounting bills, friends and colleagues of the family launched an online fundraising campaign on GoFundMe. The appeal quickly captured the public’s attention, with donations pouring in from around the world. The fundraiser ultimately exceeded £200,000, providing crucial support for the family during their time of crisis.

In their public message of thanks, the family expressed deep gratitude for the outpouring of support. “We want to thank everyone that has supported us in Tiger’s journey from prayers, messages and donations,” they wrote. “Without those donations Tiger would not have reached his final destination”.

Backpacker, Tiger Duggan, dies in his mother's arms after 19 days of battle for life. He had a motorbike accident and as many before him had to get help from others when his insurance did not cover the accident. Image FB – Rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/uTAS65rHQw — Personal Thailand (@PersonalThai) February 23, 2026

A Final, Selfless Act

Even in death, Mr. Duggan’s family found a way to honor his memory through an act of profound generosity. Following his passing, they made the decision to donate his organs, an act that could potentially save the lives of three or four other people.

The family shared this news in their final update, noting that their son had “given 3 maybe 4 other people a second chance at life by donating his organs”. They described this as a “selfless act” that brought a small measure of light to their profound darkness.

Criticism of Support Systems

In the aftermath of their tragic loss, Mr. Duggan’s mother expressed disappointment with the level of support received from official channels. She stated that her son’s travel company refused to cover any costs associated with the accident.

Furthermore, she said the UK Government provided minimal assistance, sending only a generic email containing links to standard travel advice pages rather than offering substantive support to a family in crisis. This lack of meaningful response added to the family’s distress during an already devastating ordeal.

A Cautionary Tale

Mr. Duggan’s tragic death has highlighted the significant risks faced by tourists riding motorcycles in Thailand, where traffic accidents remain a leading cause of serious injury and death among foreign visitors, particularly on resort islands.

The case has also drawn renewed attention to the importance of understanding travel insurance policies thoroughly before departure. Many standard policies contain exclusion clauses for motorcycle-related injuries, especially if the rider does not possess a valid international driving permit. Tourists are strongly advised to read the fine print carefully and consider supplemental coverage if they plan to ride motorcycles during their travels.

Mr. Duggan had moved from Milton Keynes to Perth, Western Australia, two years ago to work for a gold mining company, Westgold Resources . He had been in Thailand since January 16, enjoying a holiday with friends before the tragic accident occurred .

The family has requested privacy as they navigate this difficult time and make arrangements to bring their beloved son home. “Goodnight our beautiful boy Tiger Duggan,” they wrote in their final public tribute

-Thailand News (TN)