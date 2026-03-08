200 Shiites Gather Outside Iranian Embassy in Bangkok, Urge Government to Stay Neutral

BANGKOK — More than 200 Shiites gathered outside the Iranian Embassy in Bangkok on Saturday to mourn the death of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Iran’s Supreme Leader, and to urge the Thai government to remain neutral amid the escalating conflict in the Middle East, The Nation reported.

The gathering took place in front of the embassy in Khlong Tan Nuea, Watthana district, where participants laid flowers and delivered messages of condolence. According to Matichon, the group also called on the United Nations to help stop the violence engulfing the region.

A Spiritual Figure

Ali Shahuseini, a representative of the group, said the event was organized by Shiites in Thailand, along with some Sunnis, who regarded Khamenei not only as Iran’s leader but also as a spiritual figure for Shiites around the world. He emphasized that the gathering was intended both to mourn a widely revered figure and to show support for the Iranian people and government during this period of crisis.

Appeal to Thai Government

Shahuseini also appealed to the Thai government to remain as neutral as possible in the conflict. In remarks addressed to Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, he urged Bangkok not to favor either side, noting that Thailand has long maintained care for both sides of the conflict and should continue this balanced approach.

Call for UN Intervention

The group additionally called on the United Nations to intervene and help stop the violence, reflecting concerns that the conflict could expand beyond its current boundaries and draw in additional nations.

Context of Escalating Conflict

The gathering comes amid escalating tensions in the Middle East following US and Israeli strikes on Iran and subsequent Iranian retaliation, which has disrupted global aviation, affected oil markets, and raised concerns about broader regional instability. Thailand, as a nation with significant economic interests and citizens in the region, has been closely monitoring the situation while seeking to maintain diplomatic balance.

Peaceful Demonstration

The demonstration remained peaceful throughout, with participants expressing their views through mourning rituals rather than confrontational tactics. Security personnel maintained a presence near the embassy but no incidents were reported.

-Thailand News (TN)