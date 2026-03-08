Australian Drug Fugitive Arrested in Bangkok

BANGKOK — An Australian national wanted on drug charges in his home country has been arrested at a condominium in Din Daeng district of Bangkok, marking another success in Thailand’s efforts to prevent the kingdom from becoming a safe haven for international fugitives.

Immigration officers apprehended the suspect, identified only as Isaac, 44, on Friday afternoon after receiving intelligence that a fugitive sought by Australian authorities was hiding in Thailand, Pol Col Prinya Klinkesorn, a spokesman for Immigration Division 3, said on Saturday.

International Cooperation

The arrest followed a request from the Australian Federal Police (AFP) liaison office in Thailand, which confirmed the suspect was wanted on a warrant issued in Queensland on January 18 last year. The suspect faces 11 charges related to the possession and manufacture of illicit drugs, reflecting the seriousness of the allegations against him.

Dual Citizenship

Authorities said the suspect held dual citizenship, carrying both Australian and New Zealand passports. Records showed he most recently entered Thailand on February 10 this year, suggesting he had been in the kingdom for less than a month before being tracked down by immigration authorities.

An Australian national wanted on drug charges in his home country has been arrested at a condominium in Din Daeng district of Bangkok. Listen to or read full story in 1st comment. pic.twitter.com/eBVzVVfcev — Bangkok Post (@BangkokPostNews) March 7, 2026

Criminal History

Investigators also found he had previously been linked to other criminal cases, including drug possession in 2019 and attempted drug smuggling in Indonesia in 2017. This history of drug-related offences across multiple jurisdictions indicates a pattern of transnational criminal activity.

Proactive Operations

Pol Col Prinya said the arrest was the result of proactive intelligence-driven operations and effective coordination with international security partners, which successfully led to the capture of the major transnational fugitive hiding in Thailand. The suspect’s visa has been revoked, and authorities will prepare to deport him to his home country to face the outstanding charges.

Track Record

The arrest marks another significant achievement for Immigration Division 3 in preventing Thailand from becoming a safe haven for foreign fugitives, Pol Col Prinya emphasized. Since January, the division has arrested and deported more than 20 foreign criminals who had fled ongoing cases abroad and sought to hide in Thailand, demonstrating consistent enforcement against international fugitives seeking refuge in the kingdom.

-Thailand News (TN)