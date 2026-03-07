Israeli Tourist Assaults Elderly Man in Phuket Over Middle East Politics

PHUKET — An Israeli national allegedly assaulted a European man on Bangla Road, Phuket, following a dispute related to the escalating Middle Eastern conflict, with the confrontation reportedly involving aggressive behavior toward a Thai police officer who attempted to intervene.

The incident, shared by The Phuket Times Facebook page on March 6, is said to have occurred the previous night, though no official confirmation has been provided by authorities.

The Confrontation

According to reports, the dispute between the Israeli man and the older European arose over disagreements regarding tensions in the Middle East, escalating into a physical altercation. Despite police presence at the scene, the Israeli continued his aggressive behavior and allegedly pushed the officer on the chest.

Footage shared by Naewna shows a shirtless man, identified as the Israeli national, holding a beer bottle and approaching the European man confrontationally, shouting at close range before putting an arm around him as the other man attempts to move away.

The circulating video does not capture the exact moment of the alleged assault. It shows a Thai police officer arriving to manage the situation while people at the scene are heard cheering and shouting in Thai, “Arrest him, arrest him!”.

No Official Confirmation

There is no official confirmation yet on whether the Israeli man was arrested, what charges he may face, or any penalties imposed. No details were provided about injuries sustained by the victim.

Public Reaction

The incident has sparked significant criticism on Thai social media, with users demanding the man’s deportation and questioning the officer’s response. Some felt the officer should have exercised more authority in handling the suspect.

Broader Context

The coverage has also referenced separate online disputes involving Israeli nationals in Thailand, signaling ongoing tensions . In one previous case, an Israeli woman was criticized for not adhering to a footwear rule at a Koh Pha Ngan restaurant, allegedly claiming that “money from Israeli tourists builds Thailand.” Another incident involved an Israeli woman complaining about the friendliness of Thai people during an interview in Bangkok, sparking further online discussions.

These incidents occur against a backdrop of heightened awareness of Middle Eastern conflicts affecting Thai tourist destinations. A separate incident in February 2026 involved three young Israelis who were attacked at a bar in Koh Samui by French tourists of Arab origin who allegedly shouted “Slaughter the Jews, free Palestine,” resulting in serious injuries requiring hospitalization . The victims sustained fractures to ribs, jaw, teeth, and a vertebra, with one victim’s sister reporting that her brother witnessed the attack via video call.

Ongoing Concerns

The Phuket incident highlights how global political tensions can spill over into Thailand’s tourism sector, creating challenges for local law enforcement attempting to maintain order in popular entertainment districts. Tourism industry observers note that such confrontations, particularly those involving violence toward police officers, can damage Thailand’s reputation as a safe destination for international visitors.

Authorities have not released official statements regarding the investigation or potential legal consequences for those involved.

