Israeli Arrested on Koh Pha-ngan for Drug Possession Worth 50 Million Baht

KOH PHA-NGAN, Surat Thani – Tourist and anti-narcotics police have arrested an Israeli national on Koh Pha-ngan and seized narcotics with an estimated street value of approximately 50 million baht, including heroin, cocaine, Ecstasy and magic mushrooms.

The suspect, who operated a food shop on the popular island, allegedly used the business as a front for distributing illegal drugs, primarily to foreign tourists visiting or residing on the island, according to a police officer involved in the operation.

Authorities devised an undercover operation to apprehend the suspect by posing as potential customers and contacting him via the WhatsApp messaging platform.

Police detailed an elaborate delivery system used by the dealer to avoid direct contact with buyers. The Israeli would place drugs inside a sock and deposit them at a designated “dead drop” location. Buyers would then collect the drugs and leave cash payment in the same sock at the same spot.

As an additional security measure, buyers were required to record the payment with their smartphone and send the video via a messaging app as confirmation. The dealer would later retrieve the sock and cash from the location.

Following a controlled purchase, police raided the suspect’s food shop at Hin Kong Beach, where they discovered two heavy suitcases containing a variety of illegal narcotics.

The Israeli suspect was taken to the district police station for questioning and has been initially charged with possession of and trafficking in controlled narcotics.

Koh Pha-ngan is a major destination for international backpackers, particularly during Full Moon parties when tens of thousands gather on the island’s beaches for all-night celebrations featuring music and drinking.

The arrest underscores ongoing efforts by Thai authorities to disrupt drug distribution networks targeting tourists in popular nightlife destinations.