Pattaya Immigration Arrests Iranian Man Wanted for Attempted Murder in Road Rage Attack

PATTAYA, Chonburi – Immigration police in Pattaya have arrested a 56-year-old Iranian national wanted on an attempted murder warrant after he allegedly rammed his car into a rival motorcyclist, causing serious injuries before fleeing the scene.

The suspect, identified as Babak Khajesamanni, was detained at approximately 5:30 p.m. on February 13, 2026, at a house in the Nong Prue subdistrict of Bang Lamung district. The arrest followed an investigation by Chonburi Immigration and Pattaya Tourist Police acting on intelligence regarding foreign nationals committing offences in the area.

Authorities conducted surveillance after receiving information that Khajesamanni was hiding at the property. Officers observed the suspect leaving the residence and moved in to apprehend him. When shown the arrest warrant issued by Pattaya Provincial Court, he admitted his identity and confirmed he had not previously been taken into custody under the warrant.

The warrant accuses Khajesamanni of attempted murder, causing bodily and mental harm to another person, and damaging another person’s property.

According to investigators, the incident stemmed from an ongoing dispute between Khajesamanni and a rival described as being of mixed heritage. The two reportedly encountered each other by chance in Soi Thepprasit 8/3. While driving a car, Khajesamanni allegedly spotted the other man riding a motorcycle at speed and deliberately drove into him, leaving him seriously injured before fleeing the scene.

Following the attack, investigators gathered evidence and successfully obtained an arrest warrant from Pattaya Provincial Court. Immigration police stated that the arrest was part of intelligence-led efforts to track down foreign suspects in their jurisdiction, in line with directives from senior officers.

Khajesamanni was escorted to Chonburi Immigration Office (Pattaya Office) for questioning and to formally record the arrest. He has since been handed over to investigating officers to face prosecution under Thai law. Further legal proceedings will be conducted by the relevant authorities.

-Thailand News (TN)