Aerial Operations Deployed to Contain Wildfire in Nakhon Ratchasima

NAKHON RATCHASIMA – Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Suchart Chomklin has ordered the immediate deployment of aircraft to support wildfire suppression efforts at the Sakaerat Environmental Research Station, as firefighting operations continue to contain the blaze.

The Deputy Prime Minister called for urgent action following the outbreak of forest fire in the Sakaerat area. He instructed the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment to organize aerial operations to control the fire and minimize damage as quickly as possible.

In response, the ministry coordinated with relevant agencies and held an operational planning meeting at the incident command center in Udom Sap Subdistrict, Wang Nam Khiao District. Deputy Governor Vichit Kitvirat is serving as the incident commander.

An aerial team, alongside provincial executives and partner agencies, conducted a reconnaissance flight to assess the wildfire’s extent. The survey identified an extended fire line in a dry dipterocarp forest, where accumulated bamboo grass fuel had contributed to rapid spread. Following the assessment, provincial authorities requested aircraft support for water-bombing operations.

Aircraft have since completed ten water-bombing flights, successfully suppressing parts of the fire and reducing its intensity. Operations are scheduled to resume on February 14, 2026, beginning with another reconnaissance flight to inform ongoing planning and response efforts until the situation is fully resolved.

The Deputy Prime Minister emphasized the importance of close inter-agency coordination and continuous monitoring to protect natural resources and minimize impacts on local communities.

-Thailand News (TN)