Passenger from Portugal Arrested with 3.1kg of Cocaine at Phuket Airport

PHUKET – Customs officers at Phuket International Airport have arrested a male passenger attempting to smuggle 3.1 kilograms of cocaine into Thailand, with an estimated street value of approximately 9.3 million baht, authorities confirmed.

French Arab Arrested with Cocaine at Phuket Airport

The arrest took place on February 12, 2026, following enhanced passenger risk profiling and intelligence-led screening measures implemented under the government’s intensified anti-narcotics crackdown.

According to the Thai Customs Department, the suspect had traveled from Humberto Delgado Airport in Portugal and transited through Istanbul Airport before arriving in Phuket. Customs investigators, working with Regional Customs Office 5 and Phuket Airport Customs officials, identified him as a high-risk passenger. The operation was conducted under directives from the Customs Director-General as part of the “Quick Big Win in Anti-Drug Trafficking” policy.

The joint operation involved the Airport Interdiction Task Force (AITF), the Office of the Narcotics Control Board, the Narcotics Suppression Bureau, and the Internal Security Operations Command under the Royal Thai Armed Forces. During baggage screening, officers detected irregularities inside the suspect’s suitcase. A detailed search revealed white powder concealed in hidden compartments and wrapped in blue carbon paper to evade detection.

Preliminary testing using ONCB 052 cobalt thiocyanate reagent confirmed the substance to be cocaine, classified as a Category 2 narcotic under Thai law. The total weight of the seized cocaine, including packaging, was approximately 3,100 grams, with an estimated street value of around 9.3 million baht.

The Director of the Investigation and Suppression Bureau at the Customs Department stated that the operation reflected strengthened border control measures. The suspect was taken into custody along with the seized drugs and handed over to investigators for prosecution.

The man faces charges for importing a Category 2 narcotic into the Kingdom under Thailand’s Narcotics Code, as well as violations of Sections 242, 252, 166 and 167 of the Customs Act B.E. 2560 (2017).

Authorities emphasized that Thai Customs will continue to enhance cooperation with domestic and international partners to combat drug trafficking and safeguard national security. These efforts align with the World Customs Organization 2026 slogan: “Customs protecting society through vigilance and commitment.”

African Man Arrested with Cocaine at Phuket Hospital in Drug Crackdown

No further details about the suspect have been disclosed as legal proceedings continue.

-Thailand News (TN)