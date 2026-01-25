Israelis Caught with Dangerous Drugs on Koh Phangan

SURAT THANI – Four Israeli men have been arrested on Koh Phangan after police raided a loud party at a luxury villa on Friday, uncovering a dangerous cocktail of narcotics including “candy” pills shaped like Labubu dolls—a popular art toy.

Swedish Drug Trafficker Arrested in Hua Hin Condo

Acting on a tip from residents, tourist police stormed the villa and detained the suspects as they attempted to flee. A search revealed cocaine, ecstasy (MDMA), and the designer polydrug pills, which authorities say contain high concentrations of MDMA mixed with ketamine, cocaine, and caffeine.

Koh Phangan District Chief Paisit Thongcherm warned that the combination significantly raises the risk of fatal overdose and sudden cardiac arrest. Thai authorities first raised the alarm last year over such cartoon-shaped pills, expressing concern that children might mistake them for candy.

SURAT THANI – Four Israelis have been arrested on Koh Phangan after police raided a party at a luxury villa, where the occupants were discovered using a potentially deadly polydrug in pills shaped like Labubu dolls. Listen to or read full story in 1st comment. pic.twitter.com/oMc7gwfaQ8 — Bangkok Post (@BangkokPostNews) January 24, 2026

The suspects were identified as Eliran Avitan, 27; Sali Sason, 27; Dor Nachmias, 29; and Ben Aslan, 29. They face charges of possession and use of Category 1 and 2 narcotics. Their visas will be revoked, and they will be deported after legal proceedings.

Nigerian Drug Suspect Arrested on Koh Phangan After Evading Court

Police reiterated warnings about the lethal potential of mixed-substance pills, which sometimes also contain sedatives like diazepam, and urged the public to remain vigilant.

-Thailand News (TN)