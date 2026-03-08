Three Swedish Men Arrested in Thailand Over Darknet Drugs

BANGKOK — Three Swedish men have been arrested in Thailand following a multinational crackdown on a transnational network accused of running online drug markets on the darknet, in an operation that spanned multiple countries and continents.

Officers from the Central Investigation Bureau (CIB), working with police in Sweden and Australia, carried out raids on Friday at nine locations in Bangkok and Prachuap Khiri Khan under “Operation Pandora,” the chief of CIB announced on Saturday.

The Suspects

Authorities arrested three Swedish nationals: R. M. L., 47; D. L., 39; and J. A. G., 33, who were allegedly linked to an international drug-trafficking syndicate. Investigators believe the suspects used rented luxury pool villas as bases to remotely manage online drug distribution, operating from Thailand while coordinating illegal sales across Europe and Australia.

Police seized 119 items of evidence, including computers, mobile phones, credit cards, and documents that will be analyzed as part of the ongoing investigation.

Long-Term Residents

Mr. L., arrested at a rented house in Bangkok’s Wang Thonglang district, had lived in Thailand for approximately 13 years, indicating deep roots in the kingdom. The other suspects were detained at a rented residence in Prachuap Khiri Khan after staying in Thailand for three and four years respectively.

Darknet Platforms

Police said Swedish and Australian authorities had requested Thailand’s assistance in locating the suspects, who were believed to be key figures behind two darknet platforms. The sites controlled more than 80 percent of the European online drug market and facilitated shipments to Australia, making them significant players in the global illegal narcotics trade.

European police had earlier seized more than 1,000 kilograms of drugs linked to the network before tracing connections to the three men hiding in Thailand, demonstrating the international coordination required to dismantle such sophisticated operations.

Parallel Operations

Parallel operations were also conducted in several European countries, leading to a total of 13 arrests and the seizure of assets worth more than 100 million baht. The coordinated effort highlights the growing effectiveness of international law enforcement cooperation in targeting darknet criminal enterprises.

Legal Proceedings

Mr. Lind denied the charges and was handed over to investigators for legal proceedings and possible deportation. The other two suspects were transferred to the Immigration Bureau’s detention center in Bangkok as inquiries into the case continue.

The arrests mark another significant victory for Thai immigration authorities in preventing the kingdom from becoming a safe haven for international fugitives and transnational criminal networks operating in the digital underground.

-Thailand News (TN)