British Man Caught Selling Cocaine in Bangkok

BANGKOK — A 64-year-old British man has been arrested in Bangkok after police allegedly caught him selling cocaine to tourists in the Sukhumvit area, seizing approximately 400 grams of the drug along with other narcotics in one of the capital’s busiest nightlife districts.

Officers detained the suspect, identified as P. T. L., near Sukhumvit Soi 13 late on March 6 after receiving information from an informant that a foreign man matching his description was selling drugs in the area, according to police.

The Arrest

Officers from the patrol division set up surveillance in the area and spotted the suspect leaving a residential building while carrying a black and green paper bag. Police approached him near the entrance of the soi and carried out a search.

During the search, officers reportedly found a block of cocaine hidden inside the paper bag. They also discovered 17 small bags of cocaine weighing approximately 19 grams concealed inside a white and green cylindrical container in his trouser pocket.

Police said they also recovered three bags of powdered MDMA weighing around 2 grams from another container in his other pocket.

Apartment Search

The suspect was detained at the scene before officers conducted a further search of his apartment on the 20th floor of a nearby building in Sukhumvit Soi 13. During the apartment search, officers reportedly discovered additional quantities of crystal meth and MDMA. They also seized a digital scale and plastic packaging materials believed to have been used to divide narcotics for sale.

Suspect’s Admission

According to police, the suspect admitted during questioning that the drugs belonged to him and were intended for customers. Officers said he was about to deliver the narcotics when he was stopped.

Immigration Status

Police also asked the suspect to produce his passport but said he was unable to show one at the time of the arrest. Authorities stated that he may have been staying in Thailand without proper immigration documentation, adding to the charges he now faces.

Charges

The suspect now faces several charges under Thai law, including possession of cocaine for sale without permission, possession of MDMA and crystal meth without authorization, illegal drug use, and staying in the kingdom without permission. Thailand maintains strict drug laws with severe penalties for trafficking offences.

Ongoing Efforts

The case is part of ongoing efforts by Thai authorities to tackle drug trafficking in central Bangkok, particularly in nightlife areas popular with tourists and expatriates. Police have previously warned that narcotics offences in Thailand carry severe legal penalties, including lengthy prison sentences.

Legal Proceedings

Khaosod reported that the suspect and the seized evidence have been handed to investigators at Lumpini Police Station for further legal proceedings. Authorities say the investigation will continue to determine whether other individuals were involved in the drug distribution network.

-Thailand News (TN)