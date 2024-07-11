The word Cannabis written on a chalkboard

Bhumjaithai Party Reaffirms Stance on Cannabis in Thailand, Opposing Recriminalization

At 10:00 AM, on July 10th, 2024, Bhumjaithai Party spokesperson Boonthida Somchai addressed the media following the Narcotics Control Board’s decision to reclassify cannabis as a type 5 narcotic.

Cannabis Reclassification as Illegal Narcotic in Thailand Moves Forward After Ministry Meeting

Boonthida emphasized the party’s commitment to using cannabis for medical purposes and economic development. She explained that the party had proposed a cannabis control bill since the previous government, aiming to establish a clear framework for its use.

