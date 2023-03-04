Fire destroys police building in Bangkok’s Sathon district

March 4, 2023 TN
Somdet Chao Phraya Fire Brigade Fire Truck in Bangkok

Somdet Chao Phraya Fire Brigade Fire Truck in Bangkok. Photo: Ian Fuller / flickr. CC BY-NC 2.0.




A fierce fire gutted a police building that stored official documents in Bangkok’s Sathon district early Saturday. No casualties were reported.

More than 50 fire trucks and firemen were deployed to the building of the Metropolitan Police Division 5 on Sathon Road in Thung Mahamek area to control the blaze, which broke out around 4am, according to reports.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Wassayos Ngamkham and Bangkok Post Online Reporters



