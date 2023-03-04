Fire destroys police building in Bangkok’s Sathon district
A fierce fire gutted a police building that stored official documents in Bangkok’s Sathon district early Saturday. No casualties were reported.
More than 50 fire trucks and firemen were deployed to the building of the Metropolitan Police Division 5 on Sathon Road in Thung Mahamek area to control the blaze, which broke out around 4am, according to reports.
Full story: Bangkok Post
Wassayos Ngamkham and Bangkok Post Online Reporters
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.
Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.