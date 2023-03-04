Prehistoric cave paintings found in Nakhon Ratchasima









Ancient paintings of prehistoric people have been found on the walls of the Hin Perng cave in Thailand’s north-eastern province of Nakhon Ratchasima.

Chaiyaporn Taptimthong, head of the Khao Phu Luang no-hunting zone, said that forest rangers found the paintings during their patrol to check animal shelters in caves in the So mountain range.

Thai PBS World

