Prehistoric cave paintings found in Nakhon Ratchasima

March 4, 2023 TN
Suwan Farm in Pak Chong district, Nakhon Ratchasima

Suwan Farm in Pak Chong district, Nakhon Ratchasima. Photo: Natt Muangsiri / flickr. CC BY-NC 2.0.




Ancient paintings of prehistoric people have been found on the walls of the Hin Perng cave in Thailand’s north-eastern province of Nakhon Ratchasima.

Chaiyaporn Taptimthong, head of the Khao Phu Luang no-hunting zone, said that forest rangers found the paintings during their patrol to check animal shelters in caves in the So mountain range.

Suwan Farm in Pak Chong district, Nakhon Ratchasima

Prehistoric cave paintings found in Nakhon Ratchasima

March 4, 2023 TN
