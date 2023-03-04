Two soldiers killed in roadside bombing in Narathiwat









NARATHIWAT: Two explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) officers were killed and another badly injured in a roadside bombing in Si Sakhon district of this southern border province, as a military convoy of the deputy commander of the 4th Army Region drove past on Friday.

The blast occurred on a local road at Aikasae village Moo 6 in tambon Si Sakhon, said Pol Lt Suparerk Chamroennusit, deputy investigation chief at Sri Sakhon police station, who was reported around 3.15pm. The incident took place about 800 metres away from a military outpost.

