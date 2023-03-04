Russian Arrested at Phuket Airport for Entering and Staying in Thailand without Proper Documents

March 4, 2023 TN
Phuket International Airport (HKT) entrance

Minivans at Phuket International Airport (HKT) entrance. Photo: bfishadow / flickr.




A Russian man was arrested at Phuket International Airport for entering and staying in the country without a permit.

The Immigration Office at the Phuket International Airport told the Phuket Express that this week they arrested MR. ANATOLII PROSKRIANOV, 24, a Russian national.

Full story: thephuketexpress.com

By Goongnang Suksawat
The Phuket Express



