Russian Arrested at Phuket Airport for Entering and Staying in Thailand without Proper Documents
A Russian man was arrested at Phuket International Airport for entering and staying in the country without a permit.
The Immigration Office at the Phuket International Airport told the Phuket Express that this week they arrested MR. ANATOLII PROSKRIANOV, 24, a Russian national.
Full story: thephuketexpress.com
By Goongnang Suksawat
The Phuket Express
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.
Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.