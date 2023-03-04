Russian Arrested at Phuket Airport for Entering and Staying in Thailand without Proper Documents









A Russian man was arrested at Phuket International Airport for entering and staying in the country without a permit.

The Immigration Office at the Phuket International Airport told the Phuket Express that this week they arrested MR. ANATOLII PROSKRIANOV, 24, a Russian national.

Full story: thephuketexpress.com

By Goongnang Suksawat

The Phuket Express

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.





