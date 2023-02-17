Passenger on Russian Aeroflot flight strips naked and bites flight attendant









A female passenger on a Russian airline Aeroflot flight caused an incident when she stripped naked inside the aircraft while en route between the city of Stavropol and Moscow. The incident was filmed and the images have quickly gone viral on social media.

According to the New York Post, the protagonist of the video is a 49-year-old Russian woman, who locked herself in the bathroom and started smoking in the middle of the flight to Moscow.

When caught, the woman stripped from the waist up, baring her breasts to the other passengers and cabin crew, while shouting that they were all doomed and were going to die.

In the video, a flight attendant can be seen trying to calm the woman down and asking her to get dressed: “Madam, please get dressed and return to your seat. Where are your clothes?” She also reminds her that she is “violating flight regulations” with her behaviour.

The flight attendant also asks her to get dressed “at least show respect for the children” on the plane, to which the passenger replies: “I respect the children. What I love most is the children.”

When the crew tries to cover the unruly passenger with a blanket, she starts screaming and even bites a flight attendant, who shows blood on his white shirt. “Kill me right here, but I’m going to smoke,” the woman screams.

Eventually, the woman was able to be restrained and restrained with flanges thanks to the intervention of the crew and the help of some passengers. A doctor on board supervised the woman until she landed at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo airport, where she was arrested by the police.

Following the incident, Aeroflot issued a statement saying that the woman was “in an inappropriate state” and “seriously violated the rules of conduct on board the plane”.

“Due to the destructive behaviour of the passenger, the aircraft commander decided to use a restraint on her,” the airline said. Authorities suspect the woman was suffering from some form of alcohol or drug intoxication.

-Thailand News (TN)

