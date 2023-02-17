Tourism operators call for scrutiny of Tourism Promotion Fund

February 17, 2023 TN
Suvarnabhumi airport in Samut Prakan. Visa on Arrival, Health Control, Baggage Claim and Transfers

Suvarnabhumi airport in Samut Prakan. Visa on Arrival, Health Control, Baggage Claim, Immigration and Transfers. Photo: dmaniax.com / flickr. CC BY-NC-SA 2.0.




Tourism operators are concerned about the transparency of the Tourism Promotion Fund, which is estimated to have a budget of more than 13 billion baht from the 300-baht tourism fee collected from international visitors.

The cabinet this week approved collection of the fee, expected to start in June.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Narumon Kasemsuk
BANGKOK POST



