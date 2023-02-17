Tourism operators call for scrutiny of Tourism Promotion Fund









Tourism operators are concerned about the transparency of the Tourism Promotion Fund, which is estimated to have a budget of more than 13 billion baht from the 300-baht tourism fee collected from international visitors.

The cabinet this week approved collection of the fee, expected to start in June.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Narumon Kasemsuk

BANGKOK POST

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.





