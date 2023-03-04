Chinese Neighbor Alarms Pattaya Residents With His Pet White Lion









A Chinese lion “whisperer” reportedly let his pet lion cub roam freely within his residential area in Pattaya, causing fear and concern among neighbors.

Nongprue Police and officials from the Office of Conservation Area 2, Department of National Parks, and Wildlife and Plant Conservation visited a house in the Central Park Hill village in Soi Thung Klom-Tan Man in the Banglamung district after getting a peculiar report about a “white lion” being spotted in the neighborhood.

Full story: tpnnational.com

By Tanakorn Panyadee

TPNNational

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.





