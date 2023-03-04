Fistfight in Pattaya Leaves Australian Tourist With Head Injuries









An Australian man sustained head injuries after getting into a fistfight, which allegedly started because of a misunderstanding caused by a brief “exchange of looks.”

52-year-old Aussie Mr. Troy Robert on Saturday, March 4th, was assisted by Sawang Boriboon rescue workers after he got into a fistfight with an unidentified Thai man at the UB Me Bar and Restaurant in Soi Pattaya 7 in the Nongprue sub-district of Banglamung district.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By Tanakorn Panyadee

The Pattaya News

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.





