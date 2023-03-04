Fistfight in Pattaya Leaves Australian Tourist With Head Injuries

March 4, 2023 TN
Hi-rise buildings in Soi Saranchon, Muang Pattaya, Banglamung (Chonburi)

Hi-rise buildings in Soi Saranchon, Muang Pattaya, Banglamung. Photo: 7777777kz.




An Australian man sustained head injuries after getting into a fistfight, which allegedly started because of a misunderstanding caused by a brief “exchange of looks.”

52-year-old Aussie Mr. Troy Robert on Saturday, March 4th, was assisted by Sawang Boriboon rescue workers after he got into a fistfight with an unidentified Thai man at the UB Me Bar and Restaurant in Soi Pattaya 7 in the Nongprue sub-district of Banglamung district.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By Tanakorn Panyadee
The Pattaya News



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , , , ,

More Stories

A street in Nongprue, Banglamung District in Chonburi

Chinese Neighbor Alarms Pattaya Residents With His Pet White Lion

March 4, 2023 TN
Pattaya beach on a sunny day

Fire Reported at Pattaya ‘Secret’ Beach, Residents Suspect Arson

March 1, 2023 TN
Ambulance belonging to Queen Sirikit Naval Hospital in Sattahip, Chonburi.

Finnish Expat Found Dead in Sattahip With Slit Throat, Wife Says He Died By Suicide

February 28, 2023 TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Volcanic activity along the western edge of the Pacific “Ring of Fire” gave rise to a tiny island in late November 2013. Located in the Ogasawara Islands, Japan

Japan discovers 7,000 new unknown islands

March 4, 2023 TN
Suwan Farm in Pak Chong district, Nakhon Ratchasima

Prehistoric cave paintings found in Nakhon Ratchasima

March 4, 2023 TN
Somdet Chao Phraya Fire Brigade Fire Truck in Bangkok

Fire destroys police building in Bangkok’s Sathon district

March 4, 2023 TN
Koh Poda island in Krabi

Australian and Myanmar Tourists in Krabi Rescued after Long-Tail Boat Engine Malfunction

March 4, 2023 TN
Sappaya-Sapasathan , the new parliament of Thailand in Bangkok

MP Investigated for Playing Card Games in Parliament Building

March 4, 2023 TN