Thai police raid 63 locations with links to ‘Inspector Sua’









The Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) raided 63 locations across the country with suspected links to “Inspector Sua”, a senior officer accused of involvement in a multi-billion-baht gambling network, and arrested one of three keymen of the Pentor Group in connection with the accused officer.

CIB commissioner Pol Lt Gen Jirabhop Bhuridej on Friday ordered teams of police to search the 63 premises, which were allegedly linked to Pol Lt Col Wasawat Mukurasakul, known as “Inspector Sua”.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Wassayos Ngamkham

BANGKOK POST

