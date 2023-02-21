FTI frets over inexpensive Chinese goods following China’s reopening









The Federation of Thai Industries (FTI) is gripped with a fresh worry over the influx of inexpensive Chinese goods following China’s reopening, though Beijing’s policy is good for the tourism sector.

Thailand will barely compete in the international trade arena because enterpreneurs currently cannot control production costs due to higher energy bills and wages than those in China, said Kriengkrai Thiennukul, chairman of the FTI.

