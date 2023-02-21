Thailand to Screen For Marburg Virus at Points of Entry for Certain Travelers
BANGKOK (NNT) – The Department of Disease Control (DDC) has instructed international disease control checkpoints to screen all arrivals from countries with confirmed cases of Marburg Virus Disease (MVD) as a precautionary measure.
The announcement follows the World Health Organization (WHO) reporting the first-ever MVD outbreak on February 13 in Equatorial Guinea.
DDC Director-General Dr Tares Krassanairawiwong said 200 people who are considered to be at high-risk in Equatorial Guinea have been quarantined. In addition, two confirmed cases and 42 likely cases have been reported in Cameroon, which shares a border with Equatorial Guinea.
Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand
Reporter: Paul Rujopakarn
National News Bureau of Thailand
