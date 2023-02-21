Thailand to Screen For Marburg Virus at Points of Entry for Certain Travelers

February 21, 2023 TN
Gates A1 to A6, Concourse A, Suvarnabhumi Airport, Bangkok

Gates A1 to A6, Concourse A at Suvarnabhumi Airport, Bangkok Photo: David McKelvey / flickr.




BANGKOK (NNT) – The Department of Disease Control (DDC) has instructed international disease control checkpoints to screen all arrivals from countries with confirmed cases of Marburg Virus Disease (MVD) as a precautionary measure.

The announcement follows the World Health Organization (WHO) reporting the first-ever MVD outbreak on February 13 in Equatorial Guinea.

DDC Director-General Dr Tares Krassanairawiwong said 200 people who are considered to be at high-risk in Equatorial Guinea have been quarantined. In addition, two confirmed cases and 42 likely cases have been reported in Cameroon, which shares a border with Equatorial Guinea.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Paul Rujopakarn
National News Bureau of Thailand

