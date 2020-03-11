Wed. Mar 11th, 2020

Suvarnabhumi Immigration Police Officer Infected with Coronavirus

Aircraft at Bangkok Suvarnabhumi International Airport in Samut Prakan

Aircraft at Bangkok Suvarnabhumi International Airport in Samut Prakan. Photo: Piqsels. CC0 Public Domain.


BANGKOK, March 11 (TNA) – An immigration police officer, who works at Suvarnabhumi Airport has contracted Covid-19.

Deputy chief of Immigration Bureau’s subdivision 2, Pol Col Choengron Rimphadi said the officer was found to have high fever on March 7 during the routine temperature screening after finishing his duty. He was sent to Lat Krabang Hospital and referred under the Persons Under Investigation (PUI) system to Klang Hospital.

Full story: mcot.net

TNA

TN

