Suvarnabhumi Immigration Police Officer Infected with Coronavirus

Suvarnabhumi Immigration Police Officer Infected with Coronavirus1 min read
BANGKOK, March 11 (TNA) – An immigration police officer, who works at Suvarnabhumi Airport has contracted Covid-19.
Deputy chief of Immigration Bureau’s subdivision 2, Pol Col Choengron Rimphadi said the officer was found to have high fever on March 7 during the routine temperature screening after finishing his duty. He was sent to Lat Krabang Hospital and referred under the Persons Under Investigation (PUI) system to Klang Hospital.
Full story: mcot.net
TNA