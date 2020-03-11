Six more cases of Coronavirus confirmed in Thailand





BANGKOK(NNT) – The Ministry of Public Health has announced that Thailand has identified six more confirmed cases of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), taking the country’s total to 59. Five of the new cases are Thai nationals.

The first of the six confirmed cases is a 21-year-old male immigration officer at Suvarnabhumi Airport. The second is a 40-year-old man who also works at the same airport. Both men are working in different areas of the airport, but they have both been in close contact with tourists, who are an at-risk group.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Praphorn Praphornkul,

Rewriter: Rodney McNeil

National News Bureau of Thailand

