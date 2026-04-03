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Fugitive Chinese Fraud Suspect Arrested in Phuket

PHUKET — A 32-year-old Chinese national wanted on fraud charges involving losses exceeding 5 million baht has been arrested at a condominium in Patong, immigration police announced on Thursday.

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The suspect, identified only as Wang, was apprehended by immigration officers following a request from the Chinese embassy in Thailand. He is wanted under a warrant issued by the Ministry of Public Security in Shenyang, China, on charges of contract fraud.

Coordinated Operation

Pol Col Charoenphong Khantilo, spokesman for Immigration Division 6, confirmed that officers led by Pol Lt Col Adisorn Boonchum, Phuket immigration inspector, tracked the suspect to a condominium in the Patong area of Kathu district before moving in to make the arrest.

Fraud Scheme Details

According to Chinese authorities, Wang allegedly defrauded more than 30 victims by falsely claiming to sell billiards equipment. He reportedly used fabricated shipping videos and documents to convince victims to sign contracts and transfer money. After receiving payment, he failed to deliver the goods, cut off all contact and fled overseas. Total damages are estimated at over one million yuan — approximately 5 million baht.

Visa Revoked, Awaiting Legal Action

Immigration checks revealed that Wang had entered Thailand on a tourist visa that had not yet expired. However, his visa has since been revoked on grounds that he is subject to a criminal warrant issued by a foreign government. He remains in custody pending further legal proceedings.

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The arrest underscores ongoing cooperation between Thai and Chinese law enforcement in tracking down fugitives who seek refuge in Thailand, as well as the role of immigration authorities in identifying and detaining foreign nationals wanted for crimes in their home countries.

-Thailand News (TN)

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Thailand News delivers the latest updates and in-depth coverage on all things Thailand. We offer a wide array of topics, including breaking news, politics, tourism, business, culture, lifestyle, and entertainment. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

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