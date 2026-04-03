Man Arrested in Udon Thani for Cooking Dog

UDON THANI — Police in Chiang Yuen district arrested a 49-year-old man on April 2, 2026, after he was found preparing parts of a dog carcass and cooking at his home, an incident that sparked outrage among animal lovers and went viral on social media.

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Officers from Huai Luang Subdistrict Police Station arrived at the suspect’s home at 11:00am and discovered the man, identified as Bangkok Khokpho, also known as “Gok,” cooking the meat with herbs and spices.

Social Media Triggers Investigation

The incident emerged when Facebook user Ploy Manita shared images showing a man with trays of meat and another holding plastic bags containing what appeared to be portions of dog meat. She questioned the necessity of such actions and sought advice on pressing charges, tagging local authorities and citing Thailand’s animal welfare laws. The post triggered widespread criticism and concern within the local community.

Suspect’s Confession

When questioned, Gok admitted the meat was dog, claiming the animal had been killed in a road accident. He said the dog’s owner had asked him to bury it in exchange for a bottle of local white liquor, but he instead took the carcass home to cook. He also admitted to having eaten dog meat before, stating he liked the taste and acknowledged he knew it was illegal but insisted he had not killed the animal.

Video courtesy of Thairath News

Witness Outrage

Ploy, 24, said she was shocked and distressed, noting the possibility that the dog had an owner. She wrote: “If you have nothing to eat, go work or buy food like everyone else. There’s plenty of pork, fish, and chicken. Leave the dogs alone.” She also alleged the suspect was known locally for drinking and drug use and referenced a similar dog disappearance in the area last year.

Drug Charges Added

Authorities seized the cooked meat and conducted a urine test on the suspect, which returned positive for methamphetamine. Gok admitted to using the drug the previous day. He was charged with possession and use of a Category 1 narcotic and animal cruelty under Thailand’s animal welfare law.

Legal Proceedings

According to Khaosod, the suspect remains in police custody pending further legal proceedings. Police are expected to continue their investigation, including verifying the origin of the dog and any potential links to previous incidents in the area.

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The case has reignited debate about the enforcement of Thailand’s animal welfare laws and the persistent but declining practice of dog meat consumption in some parts of the country. For local residents and animal advocates who shared the viral post, the arrest offered a measure of justice — though for the dog that died, it came too late.

-Thailand News (TN)