Thailand Summons Iranian Envoy Over Attack on Thai Cargo Ship

BANGKOK — Thailand has sought an explanation and an apology from Iran over its attack on a Thai-flagged cargo vessel near the Strait of Hormuz on Wednesday, which damaged the ship and left three crew members still missing, the Foreign Ministry announced.

Iranian Ambassador to Thailand Nassereddin Heidari was summoned yesterday to meet Foreign Ministry Deputy Permanent Secretary for Foreign Affairs Sirilak Niyom to seek clarification over the attack on the cargo vessel Mayuree Naree.

Strong Protest Lodged

Sirilak lodged Thailand’s strongest protest over the incident and called on Iranian authorities to issue an apology and clarify the facts surrounding the attack. She also expressed hope that such an incident would not occur again, emphasizing the seriousness with which Thailand views the attack on its commercial vessel and citizens.

Ambassador Heidari expressed condolences over the incident and assured that Thailand’s protest would be promptly conveyed to authorities in Tehran for appropriate response and investigation.

Details of the Attack

The Foreign Ministry confirmed that the cargo ship Mayuree Naree was hit by a projectile while sailing through the strategic waterway after departing from Khalifa Port in the United Arab Emirates. The strike sparked a fire onboard and forced the crew to abandon ship in emergency circumstances.

According to the ministry, 23 Thai crew members were on board at the time of the incident. Most have been accounted for and are safe, but authorities are continuing intensive efforts to locate three who remain unaccounted for since the attack.

According to Reuters, Iran’s Revolutionary Guards fired on the vessel after it ignored their warning not to enter the area, though Thai officials have not independently confirmed this account.

Call for Restraint

Sirilak also voiced concern over rising tensions in the region and called on all parties to exercise the utmost restraint, return to diplomatic dialogue, and ensure the safety of civilians and commercial shipping. She thanked the Iranian government for facilitating the evacuation of Thai nationals from Iran on March 7 and 10, and asked Iranian authorities to continue ensuring the safety of Thai students who remain in the country amid the ongoing conflict.

Prime Minister’s Response

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said the attack on the Thai cargo ship was “not something we approve of” and that the government had assigned all available resources to assist the missing crew members. Anutin said most of the Thai nationals on board were safe, but authorities were continuing search efforts for the three missing crew members with urgency.

Responding to questions about why the ship traveled through the strait despite Iranian warnings of potential attacks, Anutin said it remained unclear how maritime navigation decisions had been made and whether the route was considered international waters, noting that commercial shipping typically follows established sea lanes based on navigational considerations rather than political factors.

The incident represents a significant diplomatic challenge for Thailand as it seeks to protect its citizens and commercial interests while maintaining balanced relations with all parties in the escalating Middle East conflict.

